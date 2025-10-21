x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Six Telugu Films in Christmas 2025 Race

Published on October 21, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Minister Adluri Laxman Throws Open Challenge to Harish Rao
image
Ravi Teja waiting for the Right Project
image
Deepika and Ranveer introduce their Daughter
image
Six Telugu Films in Christmas 2025 Race
image
All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: Congress, BJP, and BRS Unleash 40 Star Campaigners

Six Telugu Films in Christmas 2025 Race

Christmas 2025 tollywood movies

The Christmas season is one of the best seasons for films. This year it is packed with six Telugu films and here is the list:

Roshan’s Champion: Srikanth’s son Roshan made his debut with Pelli SandaD. He has taken a break and picked up the right film titled Champion, a sports drama. The film is the costliest film made in the career of Roshan. Swapna Cinema and Anandi Art Creations are the producers and the film releases on December 25th.

Vishwak Sen’s Funky: Vishwak Sen needs a massive break and he has high hopes on his upcoming film Funky. Anudeep KV is the director and the teaser offered a hilarious laugh riot. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film is high on expectations.

Aadhi’s Shambhala: Veteran actor Saikumar’s son Aadhi Saikumar needs a big break. He is aiming for a decent hit with Shambhala. The teaser caught everyone’s attention and the film is in the Christmas race.

Gunasekhar’s Euphoria: Gunasekhar has delivered some of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. His last film Shaakuntalam ended up as a dud. He is busy with Euphoria, a youthful film and the makers announced that the film will release during the Christmas season.

Sivaji’s Film: Sivaji’s second innings was great. Sivaji and Laya are teaming up again for an interesting film and Sivaji is co-producing this untitled film. The makers are in plans to release the film during the Christmas season and an official announcement will be made soon.

Patang: Praneeth Prattipati’s interesting attempt Patang featuring Preethi Pagadala, Vamsi Pujit, Pranav Kaushik and SP Charan in the lead roles. The film also releases during the Christmas holiday season.

Hindi film Alpha, Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony 2, Kannada film Mark and Hollywood movie The Anaconda are releasing during the Christmas season this year.

Next Deepika and Ranveer introduce their Daughter Previous All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: Congress, BJP, and BRS Unleash 40 Star Campaigners
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja waiting for the Right Project
image
Deepika and Ranveer introduce their Daughter
image
Six Telugu Films in Christmas 2025 Race

Latest

image
Minister Adluri Laxman Throws Open Challenge to Harish Rao
image
Ravi Teja waiting for the Right Project
image
Deepika and Ranveer introduce their Daughter
image
Six Telugu Films in Christmas 2025 Race
image
All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: Congress, BJP, and BRS Unleash 40 Star Campaigners

Most Read

image
Minister Adluri Laxman Throws Open Challenge to Harish Rao
image
All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: Congress, BJP, and BRS Unleash 40 Star Campaigners
image
Bhumana in Trouble! Tirupati Police Issue Summons

Related Articles

Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit