Six Telugu Films in Christmas 2025 Race

The Christmas season is one of the best seasons for films. This year it is packed with six Telugu films and here is the list:

Roshan’s Champion: Srikanth’s son Roshan made his debut with Pelli SandaD. He has taken a break and picked up the right film titled Champion, a sports drama. The film is the costliest film made in the career of Roshan. Swapna Cinema and Anandi Art Creations are the producers and the film releases on December 25th.

Vishwak Sen’s Funky: Vishwak Sen needs a massive break and he has high hopes on his upcoming film Funky. Anudeep KV is the director and the teaser offered a hilarious laugh riot. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film is high on expectations.

Aadhi’s Shambhala: Veteran actor Saikumar’s son Aadhi Saikumar needs a big break. He is aiming for a decent hit with Shambhala. The teaser caught everyone’s attention and the film is in the Christmas race.

Gunasekhar’s Euphoria: Gunasekhar has delivered some of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. His last film Shaakuntalam ended up as a dud. He is busy with Euphoria, a youthful film and the makers announced that the film will release during the Christmas season.

Sivaji’s Film: Sivaji’s second innings was great. Sivaji and Laya are teaming up again for an interesting film and Sivaji is co-producing this untitled film. The makers are in plans to release the film during the Christmas season and an official announcement will be made soon.

Patang: Praneeth Prattipati’s interesting attempt Patang featuring Preethi Pagadala, Vamsi Pujit, Pranav Kaushik and SP Charan in the lead roles. The film also releases during the Christmas holiday season.

Hindi film Alpha, Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony 2, Kannada film Mark and Hollywood movie The Anaconda are releasing during the Christmas season this year.