Six weeks Bed Rest for Ravi Teja

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is currently busy shooting for his 75th film which is an entertainer. Bhanu Bhogavarapu, one of the writers of Samajavaragamana is making his directorial debut with this yet-to-be titled film. During the shoot of an action episode, Ravi Teja injured himself and the actor continued to shoot. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospitals yesterday and he underwent a surgery. Ravi Teja was advised rest for six weeks to completely recover and get back to shoot. His team issued an official statement for the same.

“Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery “, said the official statement.

Sree Leela is the leading lady in this film and Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. The film which was planned for Sankranthi 2025 release has been pushed to summer next year. Ravi Teja’s recent film Mr Bachchan ended up as a massive disaster.