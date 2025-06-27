x
SJ Suryah Returns to Director’s Chair with Killer

Published on June 27, 2025 by nymisha

SJ Suryah Returns to Director’s Chair with Killer

After a decade-long gap from filmmaking, the multi-talented SJ Suryah is set to make his directorial comeback with a new film titled Killer. Not only will Suryah be at the helm, but he’ll also star in the lead role and pen the story, screenplay, and dialogues for this pan-Indian venture.

Known for his past blockbusters like Vaali and Kushi, Suryah is one of the most wanted character artists in Tamil and Telugu. His return to direction marks a significant moment for his fans.

Killer will be a grand production, jointly produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, a prominent production house known for its successful Malayalam ventures, and SJ Suryah’s own Angel Studios. This high-octane project is anticipated to be an action thriller.

Further details regarding the film’s cast and technical crew are expected to be announced soon. It remains to be seen if SJ Suryah’s directorial comeback with Killer will replicate the success of his earlier directorial ventures.

Next Mysaa First Look: Rashmika Stuns As Tribal Lady Previous Crucial weekend for Kuberaa
