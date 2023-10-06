Skill Development project scam is political vendetta, says Dhulipala

Levelling baseless charges against the Skill Development project by spreading false propaganda against former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, who strived hard for the future of the youth and for the progress of the State is nothing but a political vendetta by this State Government and the Chief Minister, said TDP senior leader and former MLA, Dhulipala Narendra on Friday.

Talking to media persons Narendra appealed to the people to realise the facts on the setting up of the Skill Development Corporation, the developments that followed and the role of the then TDP government in it besides the involvement of the senior officers who played a crucial role in the project. The TDP brought the actual facts on the Skill Development project before the people now in the shape of a book, Narendra added.

The former MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu is implicated in the Skill Development project case with which he has no connection whatsoever is only with sheer political vengeance and the people should ponder over this and the conspiracy being hatched by this Government. In Jagan’s and in the State Government’s view Chandrababu has committed a blunder by working hard for the future of the youth and for the development of the State, Narendra stated.

Recalling that Chandrababu took up the reins of the residuary Andhra Pradesh with Rs 16,000 cr deficit budget, the TDP senior leader said that he has later designed a formula to implement six missions to take the State in the progressive path, of which one is the Knowledge and Skill Mission. As part of this he had planned to impart training to lakhs of youth on skill development so that the State can attract industries resulting in Andhra Pradesh moving on progressive path, Narendra said.

Following this, Chandrababu deputed a team of senior officers in 2013 to Gujarat to study the project being implemented there by Siemens and DesignTech, he said. After conducting a deep study into the report submitted by these officers the Skill Development Corporation was established, Narendra noted.

With this 2.13 lakh youth were given training of whom 72,000 persons were provided employment opportunities, he said. The people should think how wicked it is to level baseless allegations against such a great project and sending Chandrababu to jail

by framing unfounded charges, Narendra said.

Observing that Chandrababu always implements any issue strictly as per the policy of the government, Narendra pointed out that an important GO no 47, which is crucial in the setting up of the Skill Development corporation was issued by senior IAS officer, Neelam Sahani., who was then secretary (higher education). The same IAS officer is now working as State Election Commissioner, he said.

Similarly, another senior IAS officer, Kallam Ajay Reddy, released the Rs 4 lakh seed capital for the Skill Development Corporation while former chief secretary, IYR Krishna Rao, too played an important role in this project. How far it is correct to blame Chandrababu without touching the senior IAS officers who actually played a major role in the setting up of this project, Narendra asked.ase

Though the CID registered a case 20 months ago and even arrested 30 persons but could not prove that even a single rupee was diverted to someone’s accounts. All those whom the CID arrested were later released on bail after an order by the High Court, he said. The Jagan Reddy Government has stooped so low that the information gathered from the Election Commission website is being produced before the courts, he remarked.

Condemning the charge that the Siemens has no connection with the Skill Development Corporation, the former MLA termed the charge as totally baseless. Suman Bose, who became the head of the Indian unit of the Siemens told the Enforcement Directorate that the company has been holding a share in the DesignTech since 2011 and in whichever State the Skill Development is taken up DesignTech acts as a partner, he pointed out.

Narendra asked what Minister for Finance, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who claims that Rs 3,000 cr was diverted will say on the statement given to the ED by the Siemens. If at all if there is any corruption in the project, why the main organisation is left out and why Chandarbabu is being blamed, he asked. It is nothing but State-sponsored terrorism, he felt.

Pointing out that a senior IAS officer, PVRamesh, who worked along with Kallam Ajay Reddy, made it amply clear that Ajay Kallam has taken all the decisions with regard to this project, he asked when the senior IAS officers are not responsible for anything how the ministers and the chief minister can be held responsible for this.

People should now understand whether this Chief Minister is a psycho or insane, Narendra said and said that Chandrababu is arrested and sent to jail out of sheer political vengence.