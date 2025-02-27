SLBC tunnel rescue: Kudos to Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

High drama was witnessed near SLBC tunnel on Thursday, as a delegation of BRS leaders visited the disaster site. They even held a protest, as officials did not allow them near the disaster site, saying that the rescue works will be affected.

While Harish Rao protested alleging failure on part of Congress Government, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy hit back directing Harish Rao not to do politics over a natural disaster.

While the allegations and counter allegations between BRS and Congress are set to continue, we bring to you one inspiring aspect from the SLBC tragedy. That’s about the courage and concern shown by Tourism and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao in the rescue operation.

Jupally Krishna Rao is not just a senior Minister in Congress Government, but also has an understanding about the SLBC, Srisailam and Nallmala area, as he is MLA from Kollapur constituency.

Jupally Krishna Rao was the first one to respond once the news of tunnel collapse reached him on Feb 22 and he accompanied Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to the disaster site. Since then, Jupally Krishna Rao has stayed in the disaster site for most of the time and closely monitored the rescue operation.

What’s inspiring about Jupally Krishna Rao is, he has even travelled to the disaster site, where Tunnel Boring Machine collapsed, risking his life.

According to inputs from rescue experts involved in the operation, Jupally Krishna Rao travelled on Loco train to enter the tunnel and later even travelled on conveyer belt, brushing aside officials warning about safety. He did not stop there, after conveyor belt, he even used path made of bamboo sticks to reach near disaster site.

Normally no Minister or higher official takes so much risk to assess the situation. Only trained staff experienced in risky operations enter such areas after proper precautions. But Jupally Krishna Rao dared to reach till the disaster site, as he was concerned about trapped workers safety.

Though Uttam Kumar Reddy is Irrigation Minister and addressing media regarding SLBC tunnel rescue operation, Jupally Krishna Rao has been putting in lot more energy and effort in rescue operation as he is a local leader. His concern about the lives of trapped workers and their families has won the hearts of experts involved in rescue operation.