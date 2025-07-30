Slept Well after years: Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie Kingdom is slated for release tomorrow. The team interacted with the media today and Vijay Deverakonda sounded very confident on the film. He said “I have spent sleepless nights for the past few years. Last night, I slept very well for eight hours. Woke up well today and I was in the gym, completed my workout and came to the media interaction today”. He said that the team watched the final cut and are confident on the film. He also said that Gowtam has been working nights to send the content and he wanted to take a break and he skipped the media interaction.

Kingdom is an action drama that is packed with an emotional bonding between brothers played by Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady and Anirudh scored the music. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The advance sales for Kingdom are super strong and the film is expected to collect big numbers on day one. The film’s result will depend on word of mouth.