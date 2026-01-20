x
Home > Movie News

Slum Dog: Vijay’s look promises Puri magic

Published on January 20, 2026 by swathy

Slum Dog: Vijay’s look promises Puri magic

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and popular director Puri Jagannath have come together for the first time for action entertainer, Slum Dog 33 Temple Road. With a promise of raw, rugged and thrilling action experience, the makers are increasing hype with each promotional update.

Recently, the first look of Vijay Sethupathi along with the title, raised huge anticipation for the film. Growing expectations further, the makers released Duniya Vijay Kumar’s special look, on his birthday, from the film with Puri Jagannath sharing a lighter moment with the actor on the sets.

The actor’s costume, a combination of earthy tones, leather headwear, and tribal-inspired accessories, points toward a role that is both grounded and larger-than-life. It strongly indicates towards a Puri Jagannath magical celluloid with gritty, innovative and strong characters. Tabu is playing a prominent role with Samyuktha in a leading lady role.

Produced by Charmee Kaur, Puri Connects and JB Motion Pictures, the film continues to generate buzz for its casting choices and the striking visual language established in its early marketing materials. The Pan-India movie is going to announce the eagerly awaited release date pretty soon.

