SM Action Glimpse: Jaya Krishna leaves his mark

Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna is making his acting debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram. The actor made a great impression with his looks, dance moves, acting skills already in the glimpse and songs released from the film. Now, honouring Superstar Krishna on his birth anniversary, the team released an action glimpse.

Jaya Krishna looks like a worthy successor to impeccable maas image and action hero star status of his grand father Krishna. His dialogue delivery, agility and daredevil attitude to perform stunts look closer to his uncle Mahesh’s attitude from early days. The action romance directed by Ajay Bhupathi looks like best possible launchpad for the young actor.

The last visual of Jaya Krishna bowing to AI created Krishna smile makes it a touching tribute to the legend. Adding depth to the strong visuals, GV Prakash Kumar BGM is a perfect fit. Rasha Thadani is playing the leading lady in this raw, rugged emotional film. Mohan Babu is playing a prominent role. Srinivasa Mangapuram is set to release on 9th July.