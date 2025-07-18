x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Small Bollywood Film surpassing Biggies

Published on July 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Treat Loading
image
Small Bollywood Film surpassing Biggies
image
Junior Movie Review
image
Tension Returns to Tadipatri as Political Rivals Face Off Again
image
OPT Program at Risk in the U.S.: Major Concern for Indian Students

Small Bollywood Film surpassing Biggies

Bollywood has been struggling to deliver a super hit from the past couple of years. The number of profitable films are quite less and several Superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others are falling short of delivering a huge hit. Aamir Khan’s recent film Sitaare Zameen Par had a decent run in theatres in the recent times. Talented filmmaker Mohit Suri, the man behind Aashiqui 2 is making his comeback with Saiyaara. The film’s trailer and a song impressed the youth big time.

Saiyaara released today and opened on a super strong note. The word of mouth from the early premieres and morning shows are extremely positive. Saiyaara is expected to surpass the opening day numbers of several Bollywood biggies as per the early trend. Yash Raj Films promoted the film well and planned a grand release for the film. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda played the lead roles in this romantic drama. The chemistry between the lead pair is the major USP of this romantic saga.

Next Exclusive: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Treat Loading Previous Junior Movie Review
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Treat Loading
image
Small Bollywood Film surpassing Biggies
image
Akshay Kumar Spends Big on Insurance of Stunt Workers

Latest

image
Exclusive: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Treat Loading
image
Small Bollywood Film surpassing Biggies
image
Junior Movie Review
image
Tension Returns to Tadipatri as Political Rivals Face Off Again
image
OPT Program at Risk in the U.S.: Major Concern for Indian Students

Most Read

image
Tension Returns to Tadipatri as Political Rivals Face Off Again
image
Vamshichand Reddy emerging as AICC’s trusted backroom boy
image
ED Probes ₹170 Cr Scam in Hyderabad Cricket Body, Political Links Surface

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look