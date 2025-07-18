Small Bollywood Film surpassing Biggies

Bollywood has been struggling to deliver a super hit from the past couple of years. The number of profitable films are quite less and several Superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others are falling short of delivering a huge hit. Aamir Khan’s recent film Sitaare Zameen Par had a decent run in theatres in the recent times. Talented filmmaker Mohit Suri, the man behind Aashiqui 2 is making his comeback with Saiyaara. The film’s trailer and a song impressed the youth big time.

Saiyaara released today and opened on a super strong note. The word of mouth from the early premieres and morning shows are extremely positive. Saiyaara is expected to surpass the opening day numbers of several Bollywood biggies as per the early trend. Yash Raj Films promoted the film well and planned a grand release for the film. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda played the lead roles in this romantic drama. The chemistry between the lead pair is the major USP of this romantic saga.