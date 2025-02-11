Small film trending on Amazon from Ten Days

Dhoom Dhaam is a small film that released last year but the film failed to live up to the expectations. The production values, songs and Vennela Kishore’s episodes are appreciated. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime in Telugu and it is trending from the past ten days. The film is constantly on the third and fourth spot nationwide from the past ten days and this is an achievement for a small Telugu film. Ram Charan’s Game Changer released on Friday and it is trending on the top slot.

Despite the release of Game Changer, Dhoom Dhaam maintained stability and it is trending. The film had 22 million (2.2 crore) streaming minutes in ten days on Amazon Prime only for the Telugu version. Dhoom Dhaam featured Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel in the lead roles. Vennela Kishore, Sai Kumar, Benarjee, Goparaju Ramana, Giridhar and Praveen played other important roles. The film is a comic entertainer directed by Sai Kishor and produced by MS Ram Kumar. Gopi Sundar scored the music and background score.