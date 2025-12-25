Small Films which are Big Hits of 2025

Three Telugu films were made on a single digit budget in crores and these films ended up as the biggest hits of the year 2025. Natural Star Nani backed Court and the film featuring Priyadarshi, Sivaji and others emerged as a big winner. The film made huge money in theatres and left the makers in huge profits. ETV Win’s youthful attempt Little Hearts featuring Mouli and Shivani won the hearts of the youngsters. All those who are involved made big profits. The film was made on a strict budget and the team promoted the film well.

Raju Weds Rambai is another interesting attempt from ETV Win. The realistic attempt made good money in theatres. Raju Weds Rambai’s climax was the most discussed topic after the film’s release. The film had a steady theatrical run for four weeks in theatres. The makers and distributors made good profits through the film. Several small budget films released in 2025 but they failed to live up to the expectations. Court, Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai are the three films of 2025 that made profits among the small movies.