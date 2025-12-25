x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Small Films which are Big Hits of 2025

Published on December 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Small Films which are Big Hits of 2025
image
Video: Suman Shetty Exclusive Interview
image
AP Government Reconsiders District Reorganisation After Public Pushback
image
Why Bangladesh’s Unrest Is Turning Into a Strategic Challenge for India
image
Nenu Ready: Havish’s Stylish, Yet Action Ready Look

Small Films which are Big Hits of 2025

Three Telugu films were made on a single digit budget in crores and these films ended up as the biggest hits of the year 2025. Natural Star Nani backed Court and the film featuring Priyadarshi, Sivaji and others emerged as a big winner. The film made huge money in theatres and left the makers in huge profits. ETV Win’s youthful attempt Little Hearts featuring Mouli and Shivani won the hearts of the youngsters. All those who are involved made big profits. The film was made on a strict budget and the team promoted the film well.

Raju Weds Rambai is another interesting attempt from ETV Win. The realistic attempt made good money in theatres. Raju Weds Rambai’s climax was the most discussed topic after the film’s release. The film had a steady theatrical run for four weeks in theatres. The makers and distributors made good profits through the film. Several small budget films released in 2025 but they failed to live up to the expectations. Court, Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai are the three films of 2025 that made profits among the small movies.

Previous Video: Suman Shetty Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Small Films which are Big Hits of 2025
image
Nenu Ready: Havish’s Stylish, Yet Action Ready Look
image
2025 is Disastrous for these Tollywood Stars

Latest

image
Small Films which are Big Hits of 2025
image
Video: Suman Shetty Exclusive Interview
image
AP Government Reconsiders District Reorganisation After Public Pushback
image
Why Bangladesh’s Unrest Is Turning Into a Strategic Challenge for India
image
Nenu Ready: Havish’s Stylish, Yet Action Ready Look

Most Read

image
AP Government Reconsiders District Reorganisation After Public Pushback
image
Why Bangladesh’s Unrest Is Turning Into a Strategic Challenge for India
image
Who Proved to Be the Smartest Politician in Andhra Pradesh in 2025?

Related Articles

Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet