Smart Kitchen Boosts Midday Meals Under NDA Reforms

In a move that reflects the NDA government’s commitment to quality education and student welfare, a state-of-the-art “Smart Kitchen” has been established at the Municipal Corporation High School in Kadapa. This initiative, launched under the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme, aims to provide nutritious meals to school children in a clean and hygienic environment.

The concept of a Smart Kitchen was first suggested by the District Collector during a mega Parent-Teacher Meeting held at the school last year. Recognizing the importance of the idea, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan generously extended financial support from his personal funds to bring the project to life.

Now fully operational, the Smart Kitchen will prepare and supply meals to 12 government schools in the area. Trained cooks and support staff, guided by professional nutritionists, are ensuring that the food served is not only healthy and balanced but also delicious. The facility is being hailed as a model kitchen that could inspire similar efforts across the state.

This development reflects the proactive governance under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh is spearheading reforms that are already showing tangible results in the public education system. The latest Parent-Teacher Meetings are being seen as a testament to these positive changes. The District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri, who oversaw the implementation of the Smart Kitchen, was praised for his dedicated efforts.

On another front, the NDA-led alliance is correcting long-standing flaws in the implementation of the midday meal scheme that were prevalent under the previous YSRCP government. Beginning this academic year, the government has revamped the menu and ensured the supply of high-quality fortified rice under the renamed Dokka Seethamma scheme. The Civil Supplies Department is now directly distributing fine rice from its warehouses to school resource centers, ensuring consistent quality across the board.

The government has also organized training programs at the mandal level for cooking staff and meal coordinators. These sessions focused on hygienic cooking methods, preserving nutritional value, and handling emergencies safely in the kitchen environment. Overall, the Smart Kitchen in Kadapa stands as a shining example of how the NDA government is transforming basic infrastructure in government schools and ensuring students receive not just education, but nourishment in a safe, respectful, and modern setting.