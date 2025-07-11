x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Politics

Smart Kitchen Boosts Midday Meals Under NDA Reforms

Published on July 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Amaravati’s Quantum Valley Set to Become a Global Tech Icon
image
Smart Kitchen Boosts Midday Meals Under NDA Reforms
image
The 100 Movie Review
image
Dil Raju’s Big Plans in USA
image
Why did Anushka miss Baahubali Re-Union?

Smart Kitchen Boosts Midday Meals Under NDA Reforms

In a move that reflects the NDA government’s commitment to quality education and student welfare, a state-of-the-art “Smart Kitchen” has been established at the Municipal Corporation High School in Kadapa. This initiative, launched under the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme, aims to provide nutritious meals to school children in a clean and hygienic environment.

The concept of a Smart Kitchen was first suggested by the District Collector during a mega Parent-Teacher Meeting held at the school last year. Recognizing the importance of the idea, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan generously extended financial support from his personal funds to bring the project to life.

Now fully operational, the Smart Kitchen will prepare and supply meals to 12 government schools in the area. Trained cooks and support staff, guided by professional nutritionists, are ensuring that the food served is not only healthy and balanced but also delicious. The facility is being hailed as a model kitchen that could inspire similar efforts across the state.

This development reflects the proactive governance under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh is spearheading reforms that are already showing tangible results in the public education system. The latest Parent-Teacher Meetings are being seen as a testament to these positive changes. The District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri, who oversaw the implementation of the Smart Kitchen, was praised for his dedicated efforts.

On another front, the NDA-led alliance is correcting long-standing flaws in the implementation of the midday meal scheme that were prevalent under the previous YSRCP government. Beginning this academic year, the government has revamped the menu and ensured the supply of high-quality fortified rice under the renamed Dokka Seethamma scheme. The Civil Supplies Department is now directly distributing fine rice from its warehouses to school resource centers, ensuring consistent quality across the board.

The government has also organized training programs at the mandal level for cooking staff and meal coordinators. These sessions focused on hygienic cooking methods, preserving nutritional value, and handling emergencies safely in the kitchen environment. Overall, the Smart Kitchen in Kadapa stands as a shining example of how the NDA government is transforming basic infrastructure in government schools and ensuring students receive not just education, but nourishment in a safe, respectful, and modern setting.

Next Amaravati’s Quantum Valley Set to Become a Global Tech Icon Previous The 100 Movie Review
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju’s Big Plans in USA
image
Why did Anushka miss Baahubali Re-Union?
image
War 2 : Will NTR join Allu Arjun ?

Latest

image
Amaravati’s Quantum Valley Set to Become a Global Tech Icon
image
Smart Kitchen Boosts Midday Meals Under NDA Reforms
image
The 100 Movie Review
image
Dil Raju’s Big Plans in USA
image
Why did Anushka miss Baahubali Re-Union?

Most Read

image
Amaravati’s Quantum Valley Set to Become a Global Tech Icon
image
Smart Kitchen Boosts Midday Meals Under NDA Reforms
image
SIT Tightens Grip on Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Scam Investigation

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations