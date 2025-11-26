Smart move from Andhra King Taluka Team

Energetic Star Ram has been struggling for success. All his previous films have been mass entertainers and they failed to live up to the expectations because of the loud and senseless action. He changed path and did Andhra King Taluka which is releasing tomorrow. The film is carrying decent buzz and the result completely depends on the word of mouth. The makers have decided to go ahead with regular ticket prices and no hike has been applied.

Even in the USA, the makers decided to go with regular prices.It is Thanksgiving time in the USA and a long weekend, Ram and Bhagyashri Borse are visiting the theatres and will watch the premieres along with the audience in the USA. Still the team decided to go with regular prices and there are no hikes in the USA. Andhra King Taluka needs a positive word of mouth to do decent. With no films for this weekend, it is a golden opportunity for the team of Andhra King Taluka and a smart move from the makers.

Mahesh Babu P is the director of Andhra King Taluka and Upendra played a crucial role. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this interesting attempt.