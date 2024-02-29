Smash them if they come across the cycle, Bhuvaneswari

“If anyone comes across the cycle, smash them and move forward,” said Nara Bhuvaneswari at Chodavaram in Anakapalli district on Thursday. She said that the cycle has to move forward and wanted everyone to support it and ensure that the cycle is not stopped anywhere.

Speaking to the people as part of her Nijam Gelavali tour in the state, Bhuvaneswari visited the bereaved families in Chodavaram village. She consoled the family members and extended support to them.

Later, speaking to the people there, Bhuvaneswari emphasised the need to vote for the cycle. She said that the cycle had to win the election to give peaceful life to the people. She also said that the cycle has the vision to develop the state.

Bhuvaneswari said that the state was pushed back to three decades in the last five years. There was no capital for the state and Andhra Pradesh is the only state that has no capital, she said. She wanted the people to vote for the TDP to ensure that they also have a capital, a world class capital.

She said that Amaravati would have been the full-fledged capital by now had Chandrababu Naidu become the chief minister in 2019. She wanted the people to vote for the TDP to have development and welfare carried as two eyes. She also wanted the people to vote for the TDP to complete Polavaram project and give water to the agriculture sector.

Every sector in the state and every section of the people were betrayed by the YSR Congress government in the last five years, she said. She cautioned the people not to make a mistake once again by voting for the YSR Congress.

She appealed to the people to vote for democracy and ensure that there is democracy in Andhra Pradesh. She wanted the people to think wise and cast their vote. This is the crucial time for the people of Andhra Pradesh to choose between the devil and the god, she said and termed the YSR Congress as devil.