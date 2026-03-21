‘Snake Dance’ from Rākāsā Brings a High-Energy Dance Track with Crowd Appeal

As the soundtrack continues to unfold, “Snake Dance” arrives as a lively addition that shifts Rākāsā into a more spirited and free-flowing zone. Positioned after two contrasting tracks, this one embraces a more immediate, rhythm-led presence, leaning into energy over nuance.

With “Snake Dance,” the response is almost automatic—you don’t pause to catch it, it catches you. There’s a breezy, unforced quality to the way it plays, where the rhythm takes the lead and everything else follows along. Lyricist Raghuram keeps the words easy and familiar, giving the track a tone that feels instantly approachable. The hook “Snake Snake Snake Dance / Full Body Shake Shake Dance” settles in quickly, the kind that gets you moving without needing a second listen. Voices from Benny Dayal, Maneesha Pandranki, Ritesh G Rao, Lakshmi Meghana, and Vinayak come together with a vibrant energy, adding a collective lift to the track.

Earlier releases “Rapappa” and “Padhe Padhe” had already introduced the album’s range. With over 1.2 million and 1.1 million views respectively, both tracks drew steady attention. Alongside this, the film’s promotional content has continued to gain traction, with the title glimpse crossing 1.9 million views and the teaser moving beyond 2.9 million views, pointing to growing visibility.

Rākāsā features Sangeeth Sobhan and Nayan Sarika in the lead, supported by Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi and Getup Srinu. The film is written and directed by Manasa Sharma, with music composed by Anudeep Dev, cinematography by Raju Edurolu, and editing by Anwar Ali. Produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures in association with Zee Studios, and backed by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Rākāsā is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026.