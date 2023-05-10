Sobhita Dhulipala responds about dating Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s dating rumor is the most talked topic in recent times after some of the pictures from their vacation and lunch date came out on social media. She was quoted as the home breaker, as Chaitanya and Samantha were divorced recently.

To date, Sobhita never opened up about the issue and as part of her Ponniyin Selvan 2 movie promotions, she addressed it. She said, for people who are ignorant, I don’t want to answer them and I have no need to clarify their allegations and it is not my business to clarify as I am not doing anything wrong.

Chay addressed the same topic while he was promoting his Custody film. He said we are divorced for two years and a person who is nowhere related to our divorce is carrying the blame.