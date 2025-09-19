Social Media Trolls impacting Feature Films

Social media has turned out to be a blessing for many films and at the same time it is also impacting the box-office numbers. The first reviews are out on social media and netizens are enthusiastic to post the first review after the first premiere or the morning show is completed. The real word of mouth for the released films come from social media and most of the netizens post their honest reviews and they are unbiased. At the same time, several people are using social media to initiate a new negative trend which is having a strong impact on the films and their box-office numbers.

This negative trend has been having a huge impact on the opening numbers and the lifetime collections of several projects. The fan wars of social media are also leading to boycott trends which are directly or indirectly impacting the collections. This is not healthy and leads to several more wars in the future. At the same time, social media will be misused to spoil a film to an extent. The final result will depend completely on word of mouth from the audience but the opening numbers are affected because of these social media trolls and negative trends.