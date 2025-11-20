Social Media Trolls: Risky and Funny

Social Media has turned out to be a major platform to promote films. It is also filled with trolls and it can lead to many controversies. There are regular debates on Social Media about the films, lead actors, box-office performances and the content of the films. Any debate can trigger controversies and social media has the power to impact the box-office numbers and at the same time, some of the films are quite successful because of the positive reports on social media.

The reports from the USA premieres are posted on social media platforms like X, Instagram and Facebook usually. The talk spreads from these social media platforms as the web reviews arrive late. There are several impressive films which are impacted because of the trolls on social media. At the same time, several celebrities are targeted for their comments and expressing their views. Social Media has the power to degrade anyone and make an unknown into a most famous celebrity. Social Media is full of risk and it is also packed with fun.