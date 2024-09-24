Social Media Trolls Tampering Box-office Numbers

Social media has been impacting badly and the trolls are taking a toll on the box-office numbers. The fan wars and the trolls on stars have been creating an outrage and are impacting the box-office numbers of films. Though the stars are delivering promising content, the fan wars are triggering trolls and bringing negative impact. These are having an impact on the openings. Even the trailer reviews are having an impact on the openings of the films featuring young actors. Some of the enthusiasts are spreading negative reviews even before the first show is screened.

Social media witnessed several new strategies to defame films. The producers are trying hard through their promotional team to prevent such acts but they are not completely successful. Some of the trolls are also impacting the opening numbers of films which is not a healthy sign. A lot of money is invested by the producers and they are worried about these negative trolls. Comparison with older films or with other actors is also having a toll. One should consider the efforts, money and other factors before trolling a film or the content.