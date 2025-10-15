x
Somireddy’s Sharp Jabs at Jagan: “Google Has Exposed His Secrets — No Wonder He’s Angry!”

Published on October 15, 2025 by Sanyogita

Telugu Desam Party senior leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has taken a swipe at former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, delivering his signature dose of sarcasm on social media. In a post through a video that’s now doing rounds on X, Somireddy quipped that while the entire state is celebrating Google’s mega investment in Visakhapatnam, Jagan and his loyalists seem to be the only ones sulking.

“Just type ‘6093’ on Google,” Somireddy remarked wryly, “and you’ll find everything you need to know about Jagan’s jail time.” The veteran leader didn’t stop there. He cheekily reminded everyone that even the CBI traced key evidence in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case using Google Takeout, the same technology that, he suggested, “brought a few skeletons out of Jagan’s digital closet.” “Google has exposed the secrets of Jagan and his batch, “and that’s why they’re furious with it, said Somireddy.”

Continuing his scathing commentary, Somireddy accused Jagan of amassing thousands of crores in his father’s name, saying that “the world now knows what was once whispered.” He praised Google’s ₹1.33 lakh-crore investment as a historic moment for Andhra Pradesh, crediting Minister Nara Lokesh for his relentless efforts in attracting the tech giant to the state. “While Lokesh is busy building a digital future,” he added, “Jagan seems stuck Googling how to make a comeback.”

Adding a pinch more wit to the ongoing saga, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu shared an interesting picture on social media, celebrating the idea of Vizag getting ‘Googlefied’. The image, full of optimism and symbolism, perfectly captured what the TDP calls a “turning point for Andhra Pradesh’s tech revolution.”

So, while Team Google and Team TDP are talking innovation and investment, it seems Team Jagan is busy searching for better excuses, perhaps on Google itself.

