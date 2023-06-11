Somu Veerraju fires at YSR Congress leaders

BJP AP unit president Somu Veerraju on Sunday fired at the ruling YSR Congress leaders for criticising BJP national president J P Nadda. He said that the YSR Congress leaders have no moral right to criticise the BJP national president.

The YSR Congress leaders have blamed Nadda for criticising the state government at his meeting in Srikalahasti on Saturday evening. YSR Congress leaders, including former minister Perni Nani, said that Nadda’s remarks against the state government were highly objectionable. He also sought to advise the BJP leaders to answer the questions being raised by the opposition parties at the national level, instead of criticising the YSR Congress.

Perni Nani also said that the BJP’s failures are being exposed at the national level by the opposition parties. The opposition parties have a big list of the failures of the BJP government at the Centre, he said. He also said that the YSR Congress was not speaking anything about the BJP government and wondered why the BJP leaders were targeting the YSR Congress government.

Responding to these statements, Somu Veerraju asked the YSR Congress leaders to remain silent or else would be exposed. He said that if there was anything objectionable, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should respond, not the local leaders.

The BJP state president said that the YSR Congress Party’s corruption is known to everyone in the state and even at the national level. The YSR Congress leaders have looted Rs 150 crore worth lands in Visakhapatnam alone, he said.

He also accused the YSR Congress leaders of looting the exchequer in the name of sand, liquor and other activities. He said that the BJP is ready to expose the corruption of the YSR Congress and dared the ruling party leaders to come for debate.