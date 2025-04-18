Son To NKR- Proud To Be Your Son, Dad

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram roars back to the big screen with Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, a gripping blend of action and family drama that hit theatres today. The movie starts with a bang, drawing packed houses across regions.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, Kalyan Ram shared, “Some of the elements we truly believed in have received an overwhelming response. Working with Vijayashanti Amma was a true joy. The emotional scenes are getting great feedback. I can’t reveal much right now, but Srikanth played a key role in the film.”

Recalling a personal moment, he added, “After watching the movie, my son spoke to me specifically about the climax. He said, ‘I haven’t seen a scene like this in Indian cinema.’ For a moment, he felt like it was happening in real life. He was in a bit of shock and told me, ‘I’m really proud to be your son, dad.’ That moment meant everything to me—it captured the very emotion we set out to convey through this story.”

He continued, “It’s not just about the sacrifices we make for our parents, but about the sense of responsibility we carry—how far we’re willing to go for them. Through this film, we want to remind everyone to treat their parents with love and care.”

Kalyan Ram also expressed his appreciation for director Pradeep Chilukuri, commending his vision and execution, and gave a special mention to screenplay writer Srikanth Vissa for his contribution to the narrative.