Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Nayanthara With Kids
Amala Paul With Family
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are happily Married

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are happily Married

Daavudi song to be added in Devara
Rajinikanth Avoids Comment on Tirupati Laddu Controversy
All hail Anirudh’s stupendous work
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Rise: From Actor to Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu
Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been in a relationship for a long time and they are now happily married. The duo tied the knot in Sonakshi’s Bandra apartment in the presence of close friends and family members. They hosted a lavish wedding reception last night in Bastian in Dadar. A bunch of Bollywood celebrities attended the grand wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal. Saira Banu, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Chunky Panday, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anu Ranjan, Arbaaz Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and others were present for the wedding reception. Sonakshi Sinha stunned everyone in a red saree while Zaheer Iqbal was seen in a white kurta.

“On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.” Sonakshi added in the post, “Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024” posted Sonakshi Sinha along with the wedding pictures. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

