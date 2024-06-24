Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are happily Married

Spread the love

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been in a relationship for a long time and they are now happily married. The duo tied the knot in Sonakshi’s Bandra apartment in the presence of close friends and family members. They hosted a lavish wedding reception last night in Bastian in Dadar. A bunch of Bollywood celebrities attended the grand wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal. Saira Banu, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Chunky Panday, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anu Ranjan, Arbaaz Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and others were present for the wedding reception. Sonakshi Sinha stunned everyone in a red saree while Zaheer Iqbal was seen in a white kurta.

“On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.” Sonakshi added in the post, “Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024” posted Sonakshi Sinha along with the wedding pictures. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.