Home > Movie News

Songs Strike Gold, All Eyes On Akhanda 2 Trailer

Published on November 20, 2025 by swathy

The musical promotions for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 have set the stage on fire, starting with the first single, The Thaandavam, a deeply spiritual track that sent goosebumps down the spine.

Balakrishna, in his mesmerizing Aghora look, was completely immersed in the character, delivering divine and intense performances alongside other Aghoras. The composition, vocals, and visual presentation left audiences thoroughly impressed.

The second single offered a striking contrast, highlighting the film’s romantic side with a mass appeal.

Composer Thaman delivered a high-energy dance number with pulsating beats, while the electrifying on-screen chemistry between Balakrishna and Samyuktha lit up the colorful and grandiose set.

With both singles striking gold and receiving great response, all eyes are now on the film’s theatrical trailer, which is set to be unveiled tomorrow at a grand event in Bangalore. The occasion will see Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in attendance, adding to the excitement.

Expectations are sky-high as audiences eagerly wait to witness how director Boyapati Sreenu will present Balakrishna in a story that promises greater scale, intensity, and grandeur than ever before.

The team has been actively promoting Akhanda 2 on a Pan-India scale. While the first single was launched in Mumbai and the second in Vizag, the much-awaited trailer will be released in a public event in Bangalore.

