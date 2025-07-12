Two Friends And Their Historic Political Rivalry: Sony LIV Grabs Attention With The Teaser of Telugu Political Series “Mayasabha”

Popular streaming platform Sony LIV joined forces with acclaimed director Deva Katta for the anticipated Telugu original series, “Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans”. Just like Sony LIV’s other hit shows like Scam 1992, Rocket Boys, Scam 2003, Freedom At Midnight, and The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Mayasabha is also loosely inspired by the real-life political events in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

TEASER:

Mayasabha is set for its premiere on Sony LIV on August 7. Ahead of its release, the teaser has been unveiled today and going by it, Mayasabha looks like a thrilling political drama. Directed by Deva Katta and Kiran J Kumar, Mayasabha features a stellar star cast, including Aadi Pinishetty as Kakarla Krishnama Naidu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi as MS Rami Reddy, and Divya Dutta as Iravati Basu, among others.

The teaser gives a sneak peek into the political journey of two friends, Naidu and Reddy, who eventually become fierce political rivals. Their evolution from allies to adversaries, their rise in politics, and the battles they face in the corridors of power seem to be at the heart of this intense series. Their story opens a lens into the deeper, unseen layers of political life.

Overall, the teaser of Maya Sabha promises a tense and engaging drama filled with emotion, betrayal, and political ambition. Political lovers may love the show and binge-watch it right away when it starts streaming from August 7, only on Sony LIV.