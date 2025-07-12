x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Two Friends And Their Historic Political Rivalry: Sony LIV Grabs Attention With The Teaser of Telugu Political Series “Mayasabha”

Published on July 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments
image
Two Friends And Their Historic Political Rivalry: Sony LIV Grabs Attention With The Teaser of Telugu Political Series “Mayasabha”
image
Vijay Devarakonda rejected Bollywood offer
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha irking Congress to no end
image
Aug 14th : Pooja Hegde vs Kiara Advani

Two Friends And Their Historic Political Rivalry: Sony LIV Grabs Attention With The Teaser of Telugu Political Series “Mayasabha”

Popular streaming platform Sony LIV joined forces with acclaimed director Deva Katta for the anticipated Telugu original series, “Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans”. Just like Sony LIV’s other hit shows like Scam 1992, Rocket Boys, Scam 2003, Freedom At Midnight, and The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Mayasabha is also loosely inspired by the real-life political events in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

TEASER:

Mayasabha is set for its premiere on Sony LIV on August 7. Ahead of its release, the teaser has been unveiled today and going by it, Mayasabha looks like a thrilling political drama. Directed by Deva Katta and Kiran J Kumar, Mayasabha features a stellar star cast, including Aadi Pinishetty as Kakarla Krishnama Naidu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi as MS Rami Reddy, and Divya Dutta as Iravati Basu, among others.

The teaser gives a sneak peek into the political journey of two friends, Naidu and Reddy, who eventually become fierce political rivals. Their evolution from allies to adversaries, their rise in politics, and the battles they face in the corridors of power seem to be at the heart of this intense series. Their story opens a lens into the deeper, unseen layers of political life.

Overall, the teaser of Maya Sabha promises a tense and engaging drama filled with emotion, betrayal, and political ambition. Political lovers may love the show and binge-watch it right away when it starts streaming from August 7, only on Sony LIV.

Next Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments Previous Vijay Devarakonda rejected Bollywood offer
else

TRENDING

image
Two Friends And Their Historic Political Rivalry: Sony LIV Grabs Attention With The Teaser of Telugu Political Series “Mayasabha”
image
Vijay Devarakonda rejected Bollywood offer
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha irking Congress to no end

Latest

image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments
image
Two Friends And Their Historic Political Rivalry: Sony LIV Grabs Attention With The Teaser of Telugu Political Series “Mayasabha”
image
Vijay Devarakonda rejected Bollywood offer
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha irking Congress to no end
image
Aug 14th : Pooja Hegde vs Kiara Advani

Most Read

image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments
image
Aug 14th : Pooja Hegde vs Kiara Advani
image
Viral Video: Perni Nani’s Controversial Speech Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations