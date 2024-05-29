Sooseki from Pushpa 2: The Rule: Melody of the Year

The second single Sooseki from Pushpa 2: The Rule is out and it is one of the melodies in the recent times. Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad proved once again that they are the duo of musical blockbusters. Instead of a lyrical song or a video song, the makers released the making video from Sooseki and the atmosphere is electrifying. Ganesh Acharya Master composed the song and the dance moves are simple and they suited the tune. Allu Arjun and Rashmika are on fire and Shreya Ghoshal adds life to the melodious number. Sukumar too is spotted dancing with Bunny and Rashmika on the sets when the song was picturized.

Sooseki has a high scope to end up as a chartbuster and it is a romantic number. Full credits to DSP for the number. The shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule is in the final stages and the makers are in plans to release the film on August 15th this year. Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Rao Ramesh, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya are the lead actors in this mass entertainer that is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.