Soul of Sahaa Glimpse: A heart-touching Life Journey

Sahaa (Life of Sanju) glimpse, Soul of Sahaa is released today and it grew immense curiosity among audiences with its striking tone, narrative depth. Directed by Nishanth Doti and produced by Tejeswar Velpucharla for Sumaira Studios, this Telugu drama is a nostalgic ride through four decades of love and life, all unfolding in a single day.

The newly unveiled glimpse strongly emphasizes the film’s core theme of dreams—how some fade away while the heart still finds the courage to dream again. The glimpse showcases outstanding performances by the lead cast, who bring this emotional rollercoaster to life. Kumar Kasaram performs exceptionally well as Sanju, while Swetha Lakshman and Vrajana Pandya leave a strong impact with their highly relatable and touching portrayals.

The movie team has done a phenomenal job in creating visual aesthetics with high-end production values and technical brilliance. Shekar Chandra’s evocative background score blends effortlessly with stunning visuals to capture the essence of lost dreams and new beginnings. The movie release details will be announced soon.