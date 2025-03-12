x
Soundarya’s husband issues a clarity on Allegations against Mohan Babu

Published on March 12, 2025 by swathy

Soundarya’s husband issues a clarity on Allegations against Mohan Babu

Legendary actress Soundarya passed away in a helicopter crash when she was on her way to a political campaign years ago. She is in news after a man named Chittimallu filed a complaint against Tollywood actor Mohan Babu. He stated that Mohan Babu has acquired the property owned by Soundarya in Jalpally and he wanted to investigate the matter. The news created a sensation all over. Raghu GS, the husband of Soundarya called these baseless and he issued an official statement saying that there were no land transactions involved between Mohan Babu and Soundarya. He also issued a clean chit to Mohan Babu saying that he has known him for the past 25 years.

“Respected Friends! L, Raghu GS, husband of Smt. Soundarya (Film Actress). From past few days there is a false news about the property at Hyderabad with respect to Shri Mohan Babu sir and Smt.Soundarya. I want to deny the baseless news which has spread across regarding to the property. To clarify, I confirm that there is no property illegally acquired by Shri Mohan Babu sir from my wife Late Smt. Soundarya. We never had any land transactions with him as far my knowledge is concerned. I have known Shri. Mohan Babu sir from past 25 + years and share a strong and good friendship. Our Families, my wife, my mother-in-Law and brother-in-law have always maintained a deep bonding of mutual trust and respect. I Respect shri Mohan Babu sir on this and wanted to share the truth with you all. We share a good rapport and are a family with Shri Mohan Babu sir In this aspect I want to confirm again that we don’t have any property transactions related to this with Shri Mohan Babu sir. Since this is a false news and request you all, to stop spreading the wrong news across. Request you all, Lets end up at this given point of time” told the official statement of Raghu, husband of late Soundarya.

Next Vijaysai Reddy’s big allegation-cum-advice for YS Jagan Previous Kalyanram looks intense from Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi
