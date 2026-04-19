South Indian Film Producers’ Crucial Meeting Held

All the producers of South Indian cinema have been meeting to discuss the strict guidelines to be followed for the implementation of the OTT window. A crucial meeting has taken place in Hotel Daspalla, Hyderabad today and the film producers, representatives from the Producers’ Associations and Guilds of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala met to discuss the challenges and the changes to be implemented. The major discussion is about the eight week OTT window terms. All the producers have agreed for the formation of South Indian Film Producers Association (SIFPA).

A high-level steering committee from all the South languages will be formed to coordinate among all the South languages and to discuss the immediate challenges. All the producers are asked to go ahead with their terms without the influence of any association or organization. The producers also discussed not to issue any letters regarding OTT release windows. The decisions will be collectively taken by the producers of all the South languages.