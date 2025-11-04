South Korea Invests $480 Million to Build World-Class Cancer Centre in Donakonda

In a major healthcare milestone for Andhra Pradesh, South Korea’s World Smart Cities Forum (WSCF) has announced plans to establish the Chun Jeong Eun Challa Cancer Center in Donakonda, Prakasam district. The state-of-the-art facility will be built on 25 acres at an estimated cost of ₹4,260 crore (US$480 million).

The project will be developed in collaboration with Challa Group, Omexa Biologies, Mace, and I Holdings. Representatives from these companies signed a memorandum of understanding at a meeting in Vijayawada, outlining their commitment to creating a world-class cancer care ecosystem.

Speaking to the media, WSCF Chairman Peter Chun said the initiative follows the successful launch of the Chun Jeong Eun Cancer Center in Chennai. He credited Challa Group Chairman Dr. Challa Prasad for suggesting Andhra Pradesh as the next destination, praising the state’s proactive leadership and investment-friendly environment.

The cancer center will be part of a Smart Medical City Project, featuring 1,500 inpatient beds, advanced cancer diagnostics and treatment facilities, a nursing hospital, medical school, helipad, hotel, residential complex, restaurants, botanical garden, park, cancer museum, and health technology center. The project is expected to generate over 4,000 jobs in the region.

With the Donakonda project, Andhra Pradesh is poised to emerge as a new hub for world-class healthcare innovation in India’s southern region.