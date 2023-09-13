Spark L.I.F.E: Sid Sriram Melody for the admiring hearts

Advertisement

Spark the L.I.F.E starring new entrant Vikranth. gorgeous Mehreen Pirzada and Rukshar Dhillon got solid buzz with the recently released teaser. It is special that Vikranth wrote the story and screenplay for this movie while acting as the hero.

The teaser packed with emotions, love and top notch action which raised expectations to next level. This psychological action thriller will be releasing in theatres on November 17th. Now the makers began musical promotions of the film with a beautiful melody titled Yema Andham.

The somg was launched in at Vizag college. Hesham Abdul Wahab recently delivered a chartbuster album in Telugu and continuing the same momentum he delivered an instantly addictive melody. Rendered soulfully by sensational Sid Sriram, the Hesham magical composition will stamp it’s imprint on everyone’s heart.

Ananth Sriram lyrics will showcase the admiration of beauty with beautiful words. The lyrics are profound. A highlight of the picturization is that the magical chemistry of Vikranth and Rukshar. The beats of the song, including the visualization, are so welcoming.

Malayalam actor Guru Somasundaram is playing the villain and it boasts stellar cast Nasser, Suhasini Maniratnam, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Srikanth Iyyengar, Annapurnamma, Chammak Chandra and Raja Ravindra. Spark – A film by Deaf Frog Productions will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.