SPB: A Voice That United India Deserved Unity in Return

Published on December 15, 2025 by nymisha

SPB: A Voice That United India Deserved Unity in Return

The bronze statue of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was unveiled with dignity at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad. The ceremony was led by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and attended by Telangana Minister D Sridhar Babu and a few prominent personalities from the cultural and music fraternity. For Telugu people across generations, this was a moment of pride. SP Balasubrahmanyam was not just a singer. He was the voice of Telugu emotion itself.

Speaking at the event, Venkaiah Naidu made heartfelt remarks about language, culture, and identity. Recalling SPB’s deep connection with Nellore, he said that identity should not be restricted by geography. He also spoke strongly about promoting Indian languages and culture, urging people to move away from borrowed expressions and take pride in their mother tongue.

Minister Sridhar Babu described SPB as a source of inspiration for generations. He honoured SPB’s childhood friend GV Murali and also felicitated sculptor Vadayar, who created the bronze statue. Several speakers noted that SPB’s dedication to music, language, and culture will remain timeless.

Despite the dignity of the occasion, the event was overshadowed by one uncomfortable truth. Most major film stars were missing. Actors who shared decades of friendship and artistic journeys with SPB did not attend. Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and several others were absent. Apart from a few personalities like RP Patnaik and Kalpana, the stage looked unusually empty for an artist of SPB’s stature.

This absence has triggered serious discussion. Were invitations not sent or were stars hesitant to attend due to controversies and public opinion? Even Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy could not attend as he was in Delhi. His presence would have added more weight and warmth to the occasion.

SP Balasubrahmanyam cannot be confined to a region or a state. As RP Patnaik rightly said, his statue can stand anywhere in India. He belonged to every language he sang in and to every listener who grew up with his voice. Trying to view such a legend through a regional lens is deeply unfortunate.

This moment should have been about unity. Instead, it exposed hesitation and silence. That is what makes it sad. This is not disrespect to SPB from the people. It is a reminder that fear of controversy and public reaction should never overpower gratitude towards a legend who gave his life to music.

