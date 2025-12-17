Speaker Clears Five MLAs in Defection Case

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against five MLAs, stating that there was no evidence to prove they had formally joined another party. The ruling gave major relief to Arikepudi Gandhi, Tellam Venkata Rao, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, T Prakash Goud, and Gudem Mahipal Reddy.

The petitions were filed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi after 10 MLAs elected on BRS tickets in 2023 were believed to have aligned with the Congress in 2024. Due to delays in the decision, the BRS approached the Supreme Court, which later directed the Speaker to conclude the proceedings within a fixed timeline.

With the deadline nearing, the Speaker delivered the verdict and ruled that the five MLAs would continue to be treated as BRS members. Disqualification proceedings related to eight MLAs have now been completed.

The Speaker is expected to announce decisions on Thursday in the cases of Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, and Sanjay Kumar. Proceedings against Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari remain pending and will depend on further court directions.