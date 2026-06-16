Special Assembly Training for Newly Elected Tamil Nadu MLAs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day orientation and training programme for newly elected MLAs ahead of the upcoming Assembly session scheduled for June 18. The workshop began at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai and was organised under the supervision of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The programme aims to help legislators understand Assembly procedures, legislative rules and parliamentary conduct. It also focuses on improving participation during debates and question sessions inside the House. The initiative is open to all members of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The event marked an important step in preparing first-time legislators and newly elected representatives for the responsibilities of legislative governance.

According to officials, the sessions will provide practical guidance on how MLAs can effectively raise public issues, participate in discussions and understand the functioning of the Assembly. The programme is also expected to improve coordination and discipline during Assembly proceedings. With several fresh faces entering the Assembly after the recent elections, the training programme is being viewed as an important effort to strengthen legislative standards and parliamentary efficiency.

The upcoming Assembly session on June 18 is expected to be closely watched as it will be one of the first major legislative proceedings under Chief Minister Vijay’s leadership. The orientation programme is expected to help legislators enter the House with better clarity on procedures, responsibilities and democratic conduct.