Special district units to curb human trafficking: Andhra women panel

Vasireddy Padma, the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson and YSRCP leader, on Tuesday said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has set up special units in every district to crackdown on human trafficking of women.

Padma said human traffickers are deploying newer techniques to kidnap women as well as sexually harass them.

The state government manned these units with police officials, she added.

She made these remarks while participating in a webinar organised by Mary Stella College in Vijayawada.

She inaugurated the webinar which saw participation from representatives of USA, Africa, Philippines, Nepal, Pakistan, Vietnam and Italy, including representatives from 13 states within the country.

Padma said the State Women Rights Commission will start forming anti-human trafficking cells in colleges and universities in collaboration with the international justice mission.

These cells will work towards raising awareness on human trafficking, she added.

The YSRCP leader said there is a need to create awareness about predatory men on the prowl in the virtual world among school children.

She highlighted that human traffickers are deploying new online techniques to target women.