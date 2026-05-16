x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in TG from June25

Published on May 16, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Promises Cleaner Cities, More Jobs and Better Welfare for AP
image
Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in TG from June25
image
Chiru Leaks: Peddi Trailer will be Sensational
image
Suriya’s Film turns a Boost in Telugu States
image
Tamil Actor’s Sensational Statements after Breakup

Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in TG from June25

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharsan Reddy on Friday announced the schedule and detailed process for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, aimed at updating and verifying voter data ahead of future elections.

Addressing the media at BRKR Bhavan, the CEO said the house-to-house enumeration process will begin on June 25 and continue till July 24. The draft electoral rolls will be published on July 31, while claims and objections can be filed between July 31 and August 30. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

Officials said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will distribute partially pre-filled Enumeration Forms to existing voters and are expected to visit every household at least three times during the exercise. Voters can also submit forms online through the Election Commission website and ECINET app.

The CEO clarified that no documents will be collected during the enumeration phase except the Enumeration Form itself. However, after publication of the draft electoral rolls, notices may be issued to voters whose details could not be linked or verified. Those voters will then have to submit supporting documents depending on their date of birth category.

As per the guidelines:

• Voters born before July 1, 1987 must provide proof of their own date or place of birth
• Those born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004 must provide their own proof along with proof of either parent
• Those born after December 2, 2004 must provide proof for themselves and both parents

Accepted documents include birth certificates, passports, educational certificates, caste certificates, government-issued identity cards, land allotment certificates and family registers among others. Aadhaar-related verification will be carried out as per Election Commission guidelines issued in September 2025.

According to the Telangana electoral profile released during the press conference:

• Total electors in the state: 3.39 crore
• Polling stations: 35,985
• Assembly constituencies: 119
• BLOs deployed: 35,985
• Young voters (18-19 years): 8.18 lakh
• Senior citizens above 85 years: 2.09 lakh

Officials also revealed that out of the total 3.39 crore electors, nearly 2.18 crore voters have already been mapped in the pre-SIR exercise, accounting for 64.38% coverage.

The press conference was also attended by Additional CEO Dr. Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, Additional Secretary to Government Shankar, Assistant Secretary A.S. Chary and other senior officials.

Screenshot

Next Chandrababu Promises Cleaner Cities, More Jobs and Better Welfare for AP Previous Chiru Leaks: Peddi Trailer will be Sensational
else

TRENDING

image
Chiru Leaks: Peddi Trailer will be Sensational
image
Suriya’s Film turns a Boost in Telugu States
image
Tamil Actor’s Sensational Statements after Breakup

Latest

image
Chandrababu Promises Cleaner Cities, More Jobs and Better Welfare for AP
image
Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in TG from June25
image
Chiru Leaks: Peddi Trailer will be Sensational
image
Suriya’s Film turns a Boost in Telugu States
image
Tamil Actor’s Sensational Statements after Breakup

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Promises Cleaner Cities, More Jobs and Better Welfare for AP
image
Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in TG from June25
image
Army Chief Issues Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terror Support

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album