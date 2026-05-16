Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in TG from June25

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharsan Reddy on Friday announced the schedule and detailed process for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, aimed at updating and verifying voter data ahead of future elections.

Addressing the media at BRKR Bhavan, the CEO said the house-to-house enumeration process will begin on June 25 and continue till July 24. The draft electoral rolls will be published on July 31, while claims and objections can be filed between July 31 and August 30. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

Officials said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will distribute partially pre-filled Enumeration Forms to existing voters and are expected to visit every household at least three times during the exercise. Voters can also submit forms online through the Election Commission website and ECINET app.

The CEO clarified that no documents will be collected during the enumeration phase except the Enumeration Form itself. However, after publication of the draft electoral rolls, notices may be issued to voters whose details could not be linked or verified. Those voters will then have to submit supporting documents depending on their date of birth category.

As per the guidelines:

• Voters born before July 1, 1987 must provide proof of their own date or place of birth

• Those born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004 must provide their own proof along with proof of either parent

• Those born after December 2, 2004 must provide proof for themselves and both parents

Accepted documents include birth certificates, passports, educational certificates, caste certificates, government-issued identity cards, land allotment certificates and family registers among others. Aadhaar-related verification will be carried out as per Election Commission guidelines issued in September 2025.

According to the Telangana electoral profile released during the press conference:

• Total electors in the state: 3.39 crore

• Polling stations: 35,985

• Assembly constituencies: 119

• BLOs deployed: 35,985

• Young voters (18-19 years): 8.18 lakh

• Senior citizens above 85 years: 2.09 lakh

Officials also revealed that out of the total 3.39 crore electors, nearly 2.18 crore voters have already been mapped in the pre-SIR exercise, accounting for 64.38% coverage.

The press conference was also attended by Additional CEO Dr. Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, Additional Secretary to Government Shankar, Assistant Secretary A.S. Chary and other senior officials.

