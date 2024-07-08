Special surprise in Priyadarshi’s Darling

Spread the love

Young comedian Priyadarshi turned lead actor and he delivered impressive films like Mallesam, Balagam and others. His next film is titled Darling and the trailer looked quite impressive. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film has Nabha Natesh playing the heroine’s role and she plays a role who suffers from split personality disorder. As per the update, Darling has several surprises. Several actors and actresses will be seen playing cameos in the film. Though their names are kept under wraps, the film promises several surprises.

Kalki 2898 AD that got released recently had several cameos and they thrilled the audience. In a similar manner, the team of Darling has packed some surprises for the audience. Directed by Aswin Raam, Darling is produced by Hanuman fame Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy. The film is slated for a July 19th release. The trailer brings decent expectations on the film.