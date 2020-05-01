Speculation: Bollywood beauty to shake leg with Bunny?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun will be seen as Pushpa Raj in his upcoming movie Pushpa that will be directed by Sukumar. This mass entertainer will have a special item number and there are talks that Devi Sri Prasad already composed a peppy tune for the situation. Sukumar who is a specialist in item songs is in plans to get the right actress to shake leg with Allu Arjun so that the song turns an eye feast.

The latest speculation making rounds is that Bollywood beauty Disha Patani is in talks to shake leg with Bunny in this special number. Pushpa will have a pan Indian release and hence Sukumar is keen to have Bollywood names for the film. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi is in talks for the lead antagonist. Bunny’s look already received a top class response. Mythri Movie Makers will produce Pushpa.