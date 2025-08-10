x
Home > Movie News

Speculations continue on ‘Peddi’ item girl

Published on August 10, 2025 by snehith

Ram Charan’s upcoming sports drama ‘Peddi’ has been making a lot of positive waves all over and director Buchi Babu seems to be leaving no stone unturned to match the heavy expectations in the audience. As Ram Charan bagged a huge embarrassment with Game Changer, Peddi will need to make amends at the box office and emerge as a commercial success to mark his comeback after the disastrous failure.

Peddi is expected to be stuffed with all sorts of mass ingredients including an item song which has already been the topic of discussion among moviegoers. As reports suggest that there will be an out and out mass item song with folk lyrics in Srikakulam flavour, speculations are rife on who will be roped in to share screen with Ram Charan. Several names are making rounds in the media circles, but the team has not announced anything so far.

Initially, there were reports that happening sensation Sree Leela will pair up with Ram Charan in this special song. Later, Pooja Hegde came into picture. After her song in Coolie went viral, the reports of Pooja reuniting with Ram Charan once again after Rangasthalam gained further credence. Now, top actress Samantha is said to have joined the race to appear in this item song.

While there is a huge anticipation surrounding this item song, Buchi Babu and his team seem to be considering several options before finalizing an ideal on-screen partner for Ram Charan to double the hype. Either of these three heroines have the potential to heighten the buzz once they are finalized to sizzle in the special song. AR Rahman is rendering the soundtrack for this much anticipated album.

