Spicy Tasks & Another Firestorm Exit — Bigg Boss Turns Dramatic Again

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 was a mix of confrontation, emotional misfires, celebrity glamour and one more elimination — marking the complete exit of the Firestorm batch. The episode opened with Tanuja in damage-control mode but ended with yet another twist in the game dynamics.

Tanuja Claims Emmanuel Never Supported Her — Backfires Badly

The episode began with Tanuja unexpectedly confronting Emmanuel, claiming he was never her support inside the house. Emmanuel, who stood by her multiple times — including during captaincy discussions and emotional moments — was visibly hurt.

Nagarjuna later addressed this on stage and tried to make Tanuja reconsider her claim. But she stuck to her narrative, ignoring all previous instances where Emmanuel helped her. This not only left viewers frustrated but also damaged her credibility. Social media quickly picked it up as yet another case of Tanuja rewriting history to suit her game.

Fun Task: Guess the Dialogue — Emmanuel Team Wins

To lighten the mood, Nagarjuna introduced a fun guessing task. Scenes from films were played without audio, and contestants had to identify the dialogue.

The house was divided into Team Emmanuel and Team Tanuja. Emmanuel’s team performed better and won the task, bringing much-needed lighter moments to the episode.

Spicy Mirchi Task — Hurt Revealed, Alliances Burned

The next task exposed hidden grudges in the house. Contestants had to give a green chilli to the person who hurt them the most.

Highlights:

• Divya gave to Bharani for not supporting her captaincy

• Sanjana gave to Gaurav for past conflicts.

• Suman gave to Sanjana for harsh words.

• Pavan gave to Kalyan for not backing him

• Bharani gave to Tanuja for mistrust. She did squats claiming allergy to chillies.

• Kalyan gave it to Divya (for betrayal in train task)

• Ritu gave to Kalyan while Gaurav gave to Sanjana for demotivation in the house.

• Emmanuel gave to Kalyan and Tanuja gave to Pavan for flipping stance.

It was a revealing task — exposing trust cracks and silent grudges.

Naga Chaitanya Adds Star Power — and a New Twist

Naga Chaitanya entered the house to promote the Indian Racing League, where he owns the Hyderabad team.

He introduced the league’s racers, interacted warmly with contestants, and played a fun Scramble Word Task — once again won by Team Emmanuel.

Ritu’s playful fangirling over Chaitanya added entertainment without negativity — a rare sight this week.

Gaurav Eliminated — All Firestorm Entries Out

Gaurav and Divya were declared the bottom two. Tanuja did not use her power to save either.By votes, Gaurav was eliminated, taking it sportively — a clean, dignified exit. With this, all six Firestorm wildcard entries — Nikhil, Gaurav, Sai, Ramya, Madhuri, Ayesha — have now left the house.

This episode was a mirror — exposing selective memory, fiery emotions, unresolved hurt, and shifting loyalties. Emmanuel’s dignity stood tall, Tanuja’s inconsistency showed cracks, and Gaurav’s exit underlined a bigger pattern: Bigg Boss rewards drama, not decency. The game is now entering its final, unpredictable stretch.