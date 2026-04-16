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Home > Movie News

Spirit Deals: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Big No

Published on April 16, 2026 by sankar

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Spirit Deals: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Big No

Sandeep Reddy Vanga emerged as one of the top directors of Indian cinema in no time. After the super success of Animal, he is now in a commanding stage. He is directing the country’s biggest star Prabhas in Spirit. The film is an action drama and Prabhas plays the role of a cop. Right after the announcement was made, the makers received several lucrative deals. T Series is backing the film and the team of Spirit doesn’t need any financial support and they are not ready to close the non-theatrical deals now. Sandeep Reddy Vanga and T Series have decided to wait for the end of the year to close the deals.

Netflix and Amazon Prime approached T Series for the digital deal and the quotes are big. But Sandeep Reddy Vanga is not in a hurry now and he informed through T Series that they want more time. None of the deals are closed for now. Prabhas will join the sets of Spirit soon. Tripti Dimri is the leading lady and the film is aimed for March 2027 release in theatres. Prabhas will also complete the shoot of Fauzi and he will soon join the sets of Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

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