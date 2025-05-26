x
‘Spirit’ to have double dose of boldness and bloodshed

Published on May 26, 2025 by swathy

‘Spirit’ to have double dose of boldness and bloodshed

Even though critics breath down his neck for unbridled portrayal of bold scenes defying the usual norms of filmmaking, maverick director Sandeep Reddy Vanga seems unfazed and determined to continue the same approach for his upcoming films. After delivering films like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal, which triggered several controversies post their theatrical release for excessive violence, usage of cuss words and explicit romance, Sandeep now gears up to tread a new path in the cop genre with his upcoming action thriller starring Prabhas in the lead role.

According to latest reports, the highly anticipated cop drama will have double dose of boldness in terms of action and romance from what we have seen in the director’s previous three films. Sources revealed that Sandeep Reddy has already convinced Prabhas that the story demands high amounts of bloodshed in action scenes and intimate episodes involving the female lead. Prabhas has reportedly agreed to feature in an ‘A’ rated action saga and gave his consent to act in bold romantic episodes without any qualms.

The Animal director initially approached Deepika Padukone to cast opposite Prabhas and informed about all these sequences which were already on paper when he gave narration to her. However, she backed out from the project due to some creative differences arising out of the remuneration and other terms and conditions put by Sandeep Reddy. This news became a sensation all over the media before Animal heroine Tripti Dimri coming on board which came a shock to everyone including Prabhas’ fans.

The regular shooting of Spirit is expected to commence in the last quarter of this year. The makers are in talks with high profile Korean actor Ma Dong Seok to play a key role in this film. Spirit is slated for release in different languages across the world.

