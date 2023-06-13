SPY Controversy: Nikhil Clarifies

Young actor Nikhil is gearing up for one more bigger bet with SPY, an action thriller. Editor Garry is making his debut as director and the film was slated for June 29th release. The film is suddenly postponed and the tiff between Nikhil and his producer turned out to be the talk of T Town. While the producer wants the film to hit the screens as per the plan, Nikhil has been opposing the release. There are a lot of speculations about this issue over the last couple of days. Nikhil issued a clarity for the same.

He said that the CG work is yet to be completed and there are pending post-production works going on. Nikhil is also not in a mood to release the film in a mad rush. As the film will have a pan-Indian release, Nikhil wants a proper promotional plan and strategy before the film’s release. All these made the actor oppose the release date of SPY. The film is now postponed and the makers are expected to announce a new release date soon.