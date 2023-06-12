SPY Release: Nikhil Vs Producers

Young actor Nikhil scored a solid pan-Indian hit with Karthikeya 2 last year. The actor completed the shoot of SPY last year and the film is said to be a stylish action thriller. The teaser generated enough buzz on the film and the theatrical, non-theatrical deals are closed in a week after the teaser was unveiled. The makers announced that the film will have a pan-Indian release on June 29th across the globe. There are rumors going on that the release was pushed and the film may not release on June 29th.

This is because Nikhil objected the release as there is less time to promote the film on a pan-Indian scale. But due to the prior agreements and the digital deals, the makers are keen to go ahead with the release on the announced date. Nikhil even did not post the content of the first single on his social media page which triggered many more speculations. For now, both Nikhil and his producers are tight-lipped about the issue.

Editor Garry is turning director with SPY and the film revolves around the mystery of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. K Rajasekhar Reddy bankrolled the film and SPY is made on a huge budget.