Sree Leela’s dairy full till 2024

Pelli SandaD fame Sree Leela is on a signing spree. The actress’ performance and dance moves in Dhamaka are well appreciated. She hiked her fee and she signed more than half a dozen films after the release of Dhamaka. Sree Leela is the only beauty who is in huge demand in Telugu cinema. She turned out to be the first option for several filmmakers. She is currently shooting for Mahesh Babu’s next film directed by Trivikram. The actress also wrapped up a major portion of shoot for Ram and Boyapati Srinu film.

She is working with Nithiin in his upcoming movie. Sree Leela is also playing a crucial role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film directed by Anil Ravipudi. She is paired up beside Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar’s film. Apart from these, two other projects are in discussion. Sree Leela is currently occupied till the end of 2024 as per the current projects. She also has two Kannada films lined up.