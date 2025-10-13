Sree Vishnu Applauds Mithra Mandali Team, It’s Friendship and Fun at Its Best!

The buddy comedy Mithra Mandali, produced under BV Works, presented by Bunny Vas and Sapta Ashwa Media Works, promises to be a laughter riot from start to finish. The film features Priyadarshi and Niharika NM in the lead roles, Directed by VijayendarS. The ensemble cast includes Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, and VTV Ganesh. The movie is set for a grand release on October 16.

As part of the promotional campaign, the team held a pre-release event on October 13, attended by actor Sree Vishnu as the chief guest. The teaser, trailer, and songs have already received strong positive responses.

Sree Vishnu said, “During Thipparaa Meesam, Vijay worked as an AD. Mithra Mandali is definitely going to be a big hit. I’m happy to see Vijay’s friends come together to support him. I really like Ragh Mayur, Vishnu, Prasad and Priyadarshi always brings great energy to his performances. He keeps choosing good scripts, and I hope he continues doing so.

I used to watch Niharika NM’s reels, she should definitely do more Telugu films. The songs in Mithra Mandali are very nice. Producers Kalyan, Bhanu, Somu, and Vijayender are all good friends of mine. Bunny Vas is delivering one super hit movie every month, when he’s involved, it’s a guaranteed success! That’s why they are confident enough to hold premieres on October 15.

Watch this film with your heart, not just your mind. It’s full of laughter and emotions. I’ve seen the movie — several sequences are fantastic. Mithra Mandali will fully entertain you and send you out of the theatre with a smile.”

Priyadarshi said, “Thank you, Sri Vishnu garu, for attending our Mithra Mandali event. The film has turned out really well, I’ve already watched it. If you don’t like this movie, please don’t watch any of my future films! We’re bringing Diwali early for you with Mithra Mandali. Watch it with your friends and family on October 16.”

Producer Bunny Vas said, “Big thanks to Sree Vishnu garu for gracing the event. Thanks to everyone who worked hard on this film. Personally, I have a lot of affection for Priyadarshi. Mithra Mandali is a clean family entertainer, a Diwali treat filled with laughter.

The friendship between Vijay, Anudeep, Kalyan, and Aditya Hasan makes me so happy. Vijayender is a very good person. Special thanks to Bhanu and Kalyan. Some people showed me negative comments under our trailer asking, ‘Where should we laugh?’ I promise, you’ll laugh in every single scene once you see it in theatres.

Four films are releasing on October 16, and I genuinely hope all of them become big hits.”

Niharika NM said, “I’m officially entering the Telugu film industry with Mithra Mandali. I’m here today thanks to the support of everyone around me. The movie is releasing on October 16, please watch it and make it a hit!”

Director Vijayender said, “I first worked with Sri Vishnu garu on Thipparaa Meesam, and that’s where my journey began. It means a lot to me to have him as the guest for my film’s event today. I’m thankful to Bunny Vas garu for his support, and to Priyadarshi, Niharika, Vishnu, Ragh Mayur, and the entire team for standing by me. Special thanks to our producers for their constant encouragement. Mithra Mandali has come out really well, please watch and make it a success.”

Producer Bhanu Pratapa said: “The film has shaped up excellently. We’re releasing Mithra Mandali on October 16, with premieres planned for October 15. The response on social media has been very encouraging. We’re thankful even to the haters, they push us to do better. I’m sure everyone who comes to watch the movie will leave laughing.”

Producer Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala said, “After Hi Nanna, I got another chance to work with Priyadarshi. Thanks to the entire Mithra Mandali team for their support. This will be a paisa vasool entertainer, it will definitely make everyone laugh. Watch it on October 16 in theatres.”

Music Director RR Dhruvan said, “Thanks to Sree Vishnu garu for attending our event. I’m grateful to the director and producers for giving me this opportunity. Mithra Mandali has been a memorable journey for me, I found a real group of friends through this film. The story and characters will connect deeply with everyone.

When this film releases on October 16, your Diwali will become even more colorful and joyful.”

Guests who attended event Directors Anudeep KV, Kalyan Shankar, Vivek Athreya, and Aditya Hasan joined the event, making it a lively celebration.