Sree Vishnu signs Three New Entertainers

Sree Vishnu impressed the audience with Single in 2025 and he is gearing up for an entertaining 2026. He will have the release of Mrithyunjay, a thriller that completed shoot. He is almost done with the shoot of Comrade Kalyan which is an entertainer. Apart from these, Sree Vishnu has signed three new entertainers and here are the details:

Ram Abbaraju’s Film: Sree Vishnu will team up with Samajavaragamana director Ram Abbaraju once again and the film is in the final stages of pre-production. The shooting formalities will start in March and Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this project. The film is said to be a hilarious entertainer like Samajavaragamana.

Sunny Sanjay’s Film: Sunny Sanjay made an impressive debut with Sumanth’s Anaganaga which is an original from ETV Win. Sunny Sanjay impressed Sree Vishnu with an entertaining script. The film will roll in 2026 and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The shooting formalities will start during the second half of the year.

GA2 Film: After Single ended up as a super hit, GA2 Pictures have signed Sree Vishnu for one more film. A debutant has narrated a script to Sree Vishnu and the actor has given his nod. The shoot is expected to start in 2026 and an official announcement will be made soon.