Sree Vishnu’s Stylish Surprise Shakes Up Sharwa’s NNNM

Charming Star Sharwa is gearing up for a festive takeover with his wholesome family entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari, directed by Ram Abbaraju. The teaser already hinted at a laugh riot. Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya are the heroines opposite Sharwa.

Just when the buzz was picking up, the makers dropped a solid surprise today. Sree Vishnu is joining the film in a brief role. The announcement video shows him stepping out of a car with trademark swag- shades on, attitude intact, elevating curiosity around his character. Given his blockbuster success with director Ram Abbaraju in Samajavaragamana, his addition naturally raises expectations.

Backed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments in association with Adventures International Pvt. Ltd., Nari Nari Naduma Murari promises a clean entertainer packed with humour, emotion, and festive warmth.

The film hits theatres on January 14th, setting the stage for a perfect Sankranthi family outing.