Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Movie News

Sree Vishnu’s Stylish Surprise Shakes Up Sharwa’s NNNM

Published on January 4, 2026 by nymisha

Sree Vishnu’s Stylish Surprise Shakes Up Sharwa’s NNNM

Charming Star Sharwa is gearing up for a festive takeover with his wholesome family entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari, directed by Ram Abbaraju. The teaser already hinted at a laugh riot. Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya are the heroines opposite Sharwa.

Just when the buzz was picking up, the makers dropped a solid surprise today. Sree Vishnu is joining the film in a brief role. The announcement video shows him stepping out of a car with trademark swag- shades on, attitude intact, elevating curiosity around his character. Given his blockbuster success with director Ram Abbaraju in Samajavaragamana, his addition naturally raises expectations.

Backed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments in association with Adventures International Pvt. Ltd., Nari Nari Naduma Murari promises a clean entertainer packed with humour, emotion, and festive warmth.

The film hits theatres on January 14th, setting the stage for a perfect Sankranthi family outing.

