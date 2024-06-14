Sree Vishnu’s Swag Razor: Side-splitting

Advertisement

The makers of Sree Vishnu starrer Swag where Ritu Varma will be seen as the lead actress unveiled a glimpse called Razor. The film directed by Hasith Goli on People Media Factory will show Sree Vishnu in an unusual character named Bhavabhuti, as shown in the glimpse.

Sree Vishnu plays the role of a male chauvinist who has aversion towards women. As the video suggests the movie is set in two different time periods and will also have super-natural elements. However, Sree Vishnu’s rugged look, atypical characterization, and humorous dialogue delivery grab our attention. On the whole, the Razor glimpse is a side-splitting one.

Sree Vishnu is the king among his contemporaries, when it comes to picking winning and content-based movies. Swag is going to be another unique attempt from Sree Vishnu and Hasith Goli.

The film produced by TG Vishwa Prasad has music scored by Vivek Sagar. The makers will announce the film’s release date soon. The teaser will also be released in a few days.