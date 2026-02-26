Sree Vishnu’s Vishnu Vinyasam USA Premieres Today

Sree Vishnu is coming up with a unique hilarious joyride Vishnu Vinyasam. Directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao and produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the banner of Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas, the film stars Nayana Sarika as the female lead opposite Sree Vishnu. The promotional material has created strong buzz and raised expectations among movie lovers.

Vishnu Vinyasam is gearing up for a grand worldwide release tomorrow, with premieres scheduled today in the USA. Prathyangira Cinemas is releasing the film across North America. Known for successfully presenting several big hits in the overseas market, the banner is ensuring the biggest-ever release for a Sree Vishnu film in the region.

Packed with non-stop entertainment and fun elements that youth audiences will enjoy, the film also carries emotional moments that will connect well with family viewers. The story comes with interesting twists that are expected to surprise and engage audiences of all age groups.

With Sree Vishnu enjoying a solid following overseas, Vishnu Vinyasam promises to be a perfect choice for audiences looking for wholesome entertainment filled with laughter, emotions, and surprises.

